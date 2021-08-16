iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new AirPods, iPad mini, and MacBook Pro: All that Apple may launch next month

iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new entry-level AirPods, and new MacBook Pro, it's a long list of devices that we expect Apple may finally reveal at its fall event. Starting with the possible launch date, Apple has been unveiling its new iPhones in September since long, but 2020 was an exceptional year - all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, if the rumour mill is believed, Apple is on track for its September launch timeline. This means we should hear the big date from Apple by the last week of August, fingers crossed.

Moving on, another big mystery has been the naming of the new iPhones. While several leaks have hinted that Apple would stick to the iPhone 13 and not iPhone 12S, considering the new iPhones are expected to pack more than just incremental upgrades. But, as smartphone enthusiasts may realise, some numbers aren't really popular in certain regions, like 4, 13, and 17 aren't great suffixes for many OEMs.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also touched upon the naming mystery of new iPhones. Gurman claims that Apple may ditch the numbers on its newer iPhones as it did for the iPad range. However, we will have to wait till Apple takes the wraps off its new iPhone series.

New iPhones: What to expect

Based on the leaks so far, Apple is likely to launch four new models under its new iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S series. First, a mini model featuring a 5.4-inch screen, a regular model featuring a 6.1-inch screen, and then there are the Pro models sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. Talking about major design changes, the new iPhone 13 series (let's stick to iPhone 13 for making things less complicated) is likely to see a smaller display notch, which will be the first time that Apple tweaked the notch size since the iPhone X launch in 2017.

Apple CEO Tim Cook during September 2020 launch

Other big refreshes expected include new camera features like Cinematic Video, which is said to be a video version of Portrait mode. In addition, Apple is also said to bring a new AI-driven filter system as well as higher-quality video recording features dubbed ProRes, which will be exclusive to Pro models.

Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce its all-new A15 Bionic chipset, which Gurman claims will feature the same core counts as the A14 Bionic. And, finally, the iPhone 13 series is said to gain a ProMotion display, which means a faster refresh rate alongside Always-On display mode.

Some leaks have hinted that the new iPhones may pack bigger batteries than the iPhone 12 series. But a major claim by an analyst should bring a smile to Apple fans as it is being rumoured that the iPhone 13 series may be priced the same as the iPhone 12 series. This means there won't be a price hike on the new iPhone models, something we see on Android flagships.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple AirPods: What to expect

Other than the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch model. The Apple Watch Series 7 will likely feature minor design upgrades, including a flat display and updated screen technology. Previous leaks have hinted towards a faster processor as well on the new Series 7 smartwatch.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman also claims that Apple could bring a variation of Fitness+ like Time to Run and Audio Meditations.

The next product likely to make a debut in the coming weeks is the next-gen AirPods. Gurman claims that the entry-level AirPods will see a new design that will make them look more like the AirPods Pro. Notably, the latest upgrade to the AirPods will be a major one in the last two years.

New iPad mini and MacBook Pro M1X: What to expect

The last two products that could be part of the fall event in the coming weeks could be an all-new iPad mini and MacBook Pro. However, some reports have hinted that Apple may announce the new iPad models and M1X Mac model in October.

MacBook Pro with M1 chip

The rumoured iPad mini 6 is expected to see a major design overhaul, including slim bezels and more visual changes. The new iPad mini is also likely to pack an A15 chip and come with a USB-C connector. The iPad mini is also said to come with a Smart Connector, the same as the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Gurman also hints that Apple may announce a ninth-gen iPad targeted at students and the education sector alongside mini.

Coming to the MacBook Pro, the new laptop model is said to come in all-new 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The model is said to feature Apple's M1X chip, which is said to be an incremental upgrade to the M1 chip. Some of the design changes expected on the MacBook Pro include the removal of the touch bar just above the keyboard.

We can expect to hear more about these products as we approach closer to the launch. So let us know in the comments section which upcoming Apple product you are more excited about.