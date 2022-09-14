iPhone 13 at Rs 49,990 and iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Check Flipkart sale deals

Flipkart will hold its latest festival sale event on September 23 and ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, the company has revealed some attractive iPhone deals. The e-commerce giant is promising to offer massive discounts on some of the devices, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and more. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then this will probably be the best time to buy it.

During Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 could be available with a price tag of Rs 49,990 in India, which is something that teasers have suggested. Apple just recently dropped the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 69,990. This basically suggests that Flipkart is planning to offer a Rs 20,000 discount on this iPhone, but this seems unlikely.

There are chances that the offer could be based on bank cards, prepaid orders, and exchange offers, apart from some flat discounts. We will get more clarity on this soon as we get closer to the sale event. Do keep in mind that Apple doesn't ship a charger in the box, so you will have to spend extra on this too.

The teasers published by Flipkart show that the iPhone 11 will be priced under Rs 30,000, whereas the iPhone 12 mini will be on sale for less than Rs 40,000. In addition to this, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also receive a big discount during Flipkart Billion Days sale. The devices will be priced under Rs 90,000 and 1,00,000, respectively.

The exact price and other details are still unclear, but Flipkart has confirmed that it will reveal exact iPhone deals later today. It is important to note that most of the deals will likely include flat discounts, and bank as well as prepaid offer.