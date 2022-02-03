iPhone 13 available at an effective price of Rs 50,000, here's how the deal works

The latest iPhone 13 is on the wish list of many Apple fans but the price of the smartphone does not permit everyone to buy it. However, not anymore as India iStore is offering a deal on the iPhone 13 that you should definitely not miss. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant but you can buy it an effective price of Rs 50,900 from the India iStore. The website is offering a limited period deal and that will be available only until stocks last.

Apart from the discounts on the iPhone, the India iStore is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000, which further sweetens the deal. However, the exchange bonus will depend on the condition of your phone and the battery health. If it is fairly new, you can expect a good price to begin with. So let us have a look at the deal.

iPhone 13 deal

The India iStore is offering a flat discount of Rs 5000 on the iPhone 13. This is not all, buyers can also get a cash back of Rs 6000 if they make the payment with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards. When you apply the discounts, the price of the phone comes down to Rs 68,900 for the 128 GB variant. Now coming to the exchange bonus, buyers will get up to Rs 18,000 in exchange of their old device which could be an iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or even the iPhone 12. However, you will not get the complete bonus of Rs 18,000, the value would depend solely on the condition of your phone and the make year.

The deal is not only applicable on the 128Gb variant of the phone, it can be applied on the 256GB and the 512GB models as well. The price of the 256GB variant will be down to Rs 60,900 from Rs 89,900 and Rs 80,900 for the 512GB variant . Apart from the India iStore, the deal is also available on partner stores including Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore as well.