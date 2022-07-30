iPhone 13 available at discount of Rs 4000 on Croma, here is how the deal works

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone, now is the time to do so. That is because almost every e-commerce platform and retail stores across India are offering discounts on the iPhone. The smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 4000 at Croma's offline and online store. Apart from the iPhone 13, the other Apple products include the iPhone 12, Macbook Air, and others are also available at discounted rates on Croma.

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 71,990 on the Croma website for the 128GB variant. However, if you bring the price down by Rs 4000 if you have an HDFC credit or debit card. So, after the discount, the price will be down to Rs 67,990.

However, it is better to buy the iPhone 13 from Amazon because the phone is listed at Rs 68,900. Although there are no bank offers included, you can exchange your phone and get up to Rs 12,700 in exchange of your old phone. It is important to remember that the exchange value of your phone would entirely depend on the condition of your old phone as well as the model. If your old phone is an iPhone, you are likely to get a better deal than you would get for an Android phone.

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

