iPhone 13 available at Rs 51,900 on iStore if you have an old iPhone

iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price across various e-commerce stores these days. From Croma to Amazon to Reliance Digital store, the latest iPhone model is being offered at massive discounts in the country nowadays. The latest discount is offered by iStore, which is the official distributor of Apple products in India.

iStore is offering discounts on various Apple products, including iPhone 12, iPad Air, AirPods, and also the latest iPhone 13. The retail store is selling the iPhone model for as low as Rs 51,900, which is inclusive of the store and bank discounts, and an exchange offer.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 128GB storage model for Rs 51,900 if they exchange their old iPhone XR 64GB storage model for it. This deal makes sense. And that's because there are several users with iPhone XR, which is now years old, who wish to upgrade to a new iPhone.

Let's check out the exact details of the iPhone 13 deal here:

The iPhone 13 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 but after the bank and store discount, iStore is selling it for as low as Rs 69,900. To get an additional discount, you can simply exchange your old iPhone. As per iStore, if you exchange your old iPhone XR 64GB storage model, you will be able to grab the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 51,900, which is one of the best deals available in the market right now.

The exchange offer, however, depends on the condition of your old iPhone. If there are dents or cracks, the final exchange value will be much lower than if you exchange a phone that is in good condition. If you have a high-end version of the iPhone XR or say the iPhone 11, the final exchange value will be much higher in comparison.

So, if you own an old iPhone XR, you can grab the iPhone 13 128GB for Rs 51,900. The same offer will lower the price of the 256GB and 512GB storage models to Rs 60,900 and Rs 81,900, respectively. Currently, the iPhone 13 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models are available at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

