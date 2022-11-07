iPhone 13 available with a small discount, is it the right time to buy this Apple iPhone?

Apple's erstwhile flagship iPhone 13 is currently retailing for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart, down from the MRP of Rs 69,999 for the base 128GB storage variant. The price can drop even further if users avail deals such as 5 per cent cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card and an exchange deal worth up to Rs 17,500. Although the price drop is mild compared to the Rs 50,000 selling price during the Flipkart Diwali sale, many would be tempted to get the new iPhone. But is it the right time to buy an iPhone 13, even with a modest price drop? Here's what you need to know.

Should you consider iPhone 14 or iPhone 13?

Let's first address the most basic question: Which is the right iPhone for you, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14? Or should you buy the most expensive Pro models?

If you're not a professional creator and want a reliable iPhone with good cameras, display, battery, and 5G connectivity, an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 14 will suffice. Both phones come with a similar processor and camera system. The size of the screen is also the same.

In case you want to get the best experience in terms of display (120Hz refresh rate), battery, and processing power - the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro series will not disappoint, provided that your budget allows it.

To put it simply, the iPhone 14 is a better choice purely in terms of specifications. More importantly, it is easier to repair, and it gets an extra year of iOS updates - extending the smartphone's lifespan. However, it does not mean that the iPhone 13 is bad by any metric. It is a great choice, and most users will be satisfied with its performance.

Is it the right time to buy an iPhone 13?

Now, let's assume that you're going with the iPhone 13 because it is cheaper and more or less the same as the iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 14 is available without any price cuts, and it will likely remain like this for the next few months. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, keeps getting discounts almost every month.

One easy way to track the prices would be through the Price Tracker Chrome extension. Download it from the Chrome Store, and the extension allows users to set a notification when the price drops below Rs 66,000 on Flipkart.

The extension also lets users view the price history, and that gives users an idea of the average selling price. For instance, the iPhone 13's price dropped to Rs 47,990 on September 22. However, on other days, the prices remained above Rs 60,000, which should be the case at least till January.

If you want to buy an iPhone desperately, it is a good time to get an iPhone 13. If you can wait till January 2023, the iPhone 14 will likely get a discount. At that time, compare the prices of the two phones and see which is friendlier to your wallet.