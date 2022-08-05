iPhone 13 available with Rs 11,000 discount at Amazon Great Freedom sale: Check details

The iPhone 13 is getting a massive discount on Amazon, which is currently hosting its Great Freedom festival. The Apple smartphone (128GB) is currently retailing at Rs 68,900 -- Rs 11,000 less than its actual MRP. Even the 256GB and 512GB models are getting a massive price cut at the sale event, which is live for Prime members. They are priced at Rs 76,900 and 1,03,999, respectively. The iPhone 13 comes in six colours -- Red, Blue, Green, Midnight (dark blue), White, and Pink.

Interested buyers can further reduce the price by availing deals at the Great Freedom festival sale. If you trade in your old iPhones, Amazon is offering a value of up to Rs 13,050. For instance, an iPhone 7 with no damage carries an exchange value of Rs 6,450. Sadly, there's no bank offer; however, customers with an SBI credit card can get up to Rs 2,000 off on select phones and products during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Readers must also note that prices during a sale event keep fluctuating, and stocks are usually limited. In that case, you can add Chrome extensions such as Price Tracker to check the fluctuations in prices. Flipkart will also host its Big Saving Days sale in India tomorrow, August 6. Readers must also remember to compare the prices on these two e-commerce platforms.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 is almost similar to the iPhone 12 with some differences. The iPhone 13, for instance, comes with an advanced chipset - the A15 Bionic chip. It also includes a bigger battery, and the camera app gets a new cinematic mode. It lets users capture videos with a blurry background, similar to what we see in Portrait mode that is available on older iPhones and a variety of Android smartphones. All iPhone models now come without a charger in the box. The package, however, includes a Type-C to USB lighting cable.