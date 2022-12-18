iPhone 13 available with Rs 8,000 off during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Price, deals

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is still on and the platform is offering discounts and deals on a host of devices. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, Apple's premium iPhone is available with a temporary price cut as well. While the iPhone 14 is available at roughly Rs 1,000 off, the old-gen iPhone 13 is selling with a Rs 8,000 discount. It also includes some bank offers and exchange, giving users the option to lower the selling price.

Before we get to the prices and offers, readers must remember that prices during an online sale event fluctuate depending on supply and demand, and the stocks may get over soon too. Flipkart's Big Saving Days will conclude on December 21.

iPhone 13 price on Flipkart, offers

At the moment, the iPhone 13 (128GB) is selling for Rs 62,999, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. Its 256GB option is also getting a big discount, and it is available for Rs 69,999 instead of Rs 79,900.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent off on SBI credit cards on EMI transactions. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Card can enjoy 5 per cent off on the order. Customers can also get an exchange deal worth Rs 17,500, though the value of the old smartphone would depend on the condition. Realistically, the platform may offer Rs 5,000 off on an old iPhone.

The iPhone 13 is available in Red, Blue, Olive Green, Black, Pink, and White colours.

Should you buy iPhone 13 in 2022?

Although the iPhone 13 launched in 2021, the phone remains a good choice for most customers. Most importantly, it looks exactly the same as the iPhone 14, which was launched in September 2022.

The specifications of the two smartphones are also more or less similar, and it is powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 13 also includes two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, and a 12-megapixel front camera. Otherwise, it supports 5G and MagSafe wireless charging.