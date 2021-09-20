iPhone 13 battery specifications revealed, 13 Pro Max has the biggest battery of all

Apple loves to talk about its new iPhones at its September event each year. It throws in superlatives that sound convincing and interesting at the same time. However, while doing all of that, Apple does not talk about the specifics of some features. For instance, the battery capacity of each iPhone model. And it is some other source, such as a teardown or a regulatory filing, that reveals that information. Well, the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series is now out.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple provided Chemtrac, a US government agency that monitors and controls chemicals, water waste, and other similar materials, with information about the battery of the iPhone 13 series models. The entire iPhone 13 series uses higher battery capacities than last year's iPhone 12 did. Bigger capacities partly mean improved runtimes. Partly, it is how the device consumes power, which means the device can perform fast while using less energy. The iPhone 13 series will likely benefit from both.

Apple has revealed that the iPhone 13 mini has a 9.57Whr battery, the iPhone 13 has a 12.41Whr battery, the iPhone 13 Pro has an 11.97Whr battery, and, finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 16.75Whr battery. Now, these are not your regular units for battery capacity. So, folks at GizChina made some efforts to find out the battery capacities in milliampere per hour (mAh). Here is the conversion:

iPhone 13 mini - 2500mAh

iPhone 13 - 3265mAh

iPhone 13 Pro - 3150mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 4400mAh

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest battery of all, which is why Apple was so keen on highlighting that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest battery ever on an iPhone and that it can deliver about 28 hours of continuous video playback. This is an 18 per cent bump from last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini's battery is just 9 per cent bigger than last year's model. The iPhone 13 shows a 15 per cent increase in battery size over last year's model. Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro has an 11 per cent bigger battery than what last year's model came with. It is also interesting to see that the iPhone 13 Pro has a smaller battery than that of the iPhone 13, despite the huge price gap.

The iPhone 13 series is likely to give you better battery power, but that is no match with what some of the Android phones offer. Big batteries and long standby times are common on low-end phones. Companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Nokia have phones with 5000mAh batteries. Although iPhones benefit from the fact that iOS is not as power-hungry as Android, there are still better margins on Android.