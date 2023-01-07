iPhone 13 beats out competition from Samsung and Xiaomi to become best-seller in India in 2022

Apple's iPhone 13 has become the best-selling smartphone in Q4 2022, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. This marks a significant achievement for the company, as it is the first time a premium phone has topped the list in sales in India, a market where budget smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme have traditionally dominated. The iPhone 13 achieved a 4 per cent share of sales in Q4, followed by the Samsung Galaxy M13, Xiaomi Redmi A1, Samsung Galaxy A04s, and the Realme C35.

It is not entirely clear how the iPhone 13 managed to achieve such success in the face of fierce competition from budget brands. However, it is worth noting that major e-commerce companies, such as Amazon and Flipkart, offered significant discounts on the iPhone 13 and later models during this time period, along with various bank and exchange offers. These promotions may have made the iPhone 13 more accessible to a wider range of consumers, helping it to stand out in a crowded market.

In comparison, the top-selling smartphones in Q4 2021 were the Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and the Redmi 9A, all of which are priced below Rs 15,000 (about $205). While these brands have traditionally performed well in the Indian market, the success of the iPhone 13 shows that there is still demand for premium devices in the country. It will be interesting to see if Apple can maintain its position as the top-selling smartphone in the coming quarters, or if budget brands will reclaim their dominance.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 13, Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on the smartphone. The iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs 65,900 on the e-commerce platforms. However, with bank and exchange offers, the smartphone can be bought for less.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532*1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.



