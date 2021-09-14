iPhone 13 buyers want better battery life, cheaper prices the most

Many are counting the hours to the Apple launch event that will introduce the iPhone 13 series. Irrespective of the price, we can be assured that the new iPhones will rake unbelievable sales numbers for Apple. Just how much? A survey says as many as ten million mobile users within the UK are planning to buy the upcoming iPhone 13 in the next 12 months.

Of these, about 4 million will buy a new iPhone 13 model as soon as it is available. There are, however, high hopes for some improvements on the new iPhones as compared to the previous generation. Potential buyers for the iPhone 13 want two big pain points solved - battery backup and price.

The survey revealed that as many as 35 per cent of the potential purchasers want a longer-lasting battery on their new iPhones. All previous iPhone iterations have suffered from very limited battery backup as compared to even the most budget Android offerings. In order to address this issue, Apple launched the MagSafe battery pack for additional battery backup for iPhone users. Of course, it has to be purchased separately.

The only logical next step for Apple would be to increase the battery backup on iPhones and Apple users have demanded that since long. Another want they have is for the iPhones to cost less. Surprising, but even Apple users do not want to pay as much as Apple demands for the iPhones and every one in three of these users mentioned the same.

The findings come from new research conducted by Uswitch.com, a comparison and switching service in the UK. The survey was conducted on 2,000 UK adults from August 27 to 31, 2021. Results were weighted to reflect nationally representative criteria.

The survey also revealed that potential iPhone 13 buyers are expecting a better processor, camera and screen resolution on the new iPhones. Around 17 per cent of the respondents are also anticipating a 1TB storage option on some models. Good news - all of these are in line with what we know about the iPhone 13. Around 27 per cent wanting a charger in the box might be disappointed though.

Among Apple loyalists who are moving from one iPhone to another, 42 per cent said that the ease of use of iPhones is the reason they stick to it. Another 38 per cent said that they have been using iPhones for many years and do not wish to change.

Among Apple sceptics, 54 per cent said that the high price of iPhones is the reason they do not buy one. 41 per cent believed that iPhones are overrated and hence won't buy one.