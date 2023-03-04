iPhone 13 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart ahead of Holi

If you are planning to gift yourself an iPhone 13, Flipkart's deal will entice you. Ahead of the Holi, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on smartphones. The iPhone 13 can be bought for under Rs 60,000 with bank offers. Additionally, buyers can get good value for their old phone, especially if it is an old iPhone. Even though the iPhone 14 is available now at a pretty decent price, the iPhone 13 is still a good phone for people looking to explore the Apple ecosystem.

Here is how the deal on the iPhone 13 works.

iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 61,999 on Flipkart. However, with HDFC bank card, you get a flat discount of Rs 2000. To further sweeten deal, you can sell your old phone and get up to Rs 23,000 in return. For instance, if you have an iPhone 12, you can easily get up to RS 20,000. If an iPhone 11, you can get close to 18,000 as exchange value.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

Apple iPhone 14, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and comes with 1200-nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.



