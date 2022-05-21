iPhone 13 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 49,900 with bank offers on Croma

It's raining offers on the iPhone 13 and if you are planning to buy one, you should head to Croma. The electronics store is offering a delectable deal on the iPhone 13 which is inclusive of the bank offers as well as the exchange offer. Croma has slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. iPhone 13 was launched last year in 2021. The iPhone 13 series consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple is now speculated to launch the iPhone 14 in the market in September.

Here is how the deal works

iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs 79,900, is selling at a discount of Rs 10,000 on Croma. This brings the price down to Rs 69,900. Further, Croma is offering cashback of Rs 4000 on HDFC bank cards. This brings the price down to Rs 64,900. Now if you have an old iPhone, you can get even more money deducted from the final price of your iPhone 13. For instance, if you have a 64GB iPhone 11, you can get a discount of Rs 16,000 almost. If you have a 128GB iPhone, you can get around Rs 18,420. Similarly, if you wish to trade-in your iPhone 12 64GB, you will get Rs 21,540. However, nobody in their right mind would want to trade in their iPhone 12 for the iPhone 13 because there is hardly any difference.

So we come back to the iPhone 11 deal, which sounds believable and practical. When you trade in your iPhone 11 64GB, you can get the new iPhone 13 for Rs 49,900. Similarly, if your old phone has more storage, you can get the new phone for as low as Rs 48,000. So the deal isn't bad, considering the iPhone 13 is one of the most powerful devices that money can buy. Also, the iPhone 14 is still months away from its release and even when it does, the price of the device would be too high for some people and may not suit everyone's pocket. Also, in the first few weeks, Apple will also not provide huge deals and discounts. Yes, you may get some cashback offers on HDFC cards but we are not sure about other flat discounts or more.