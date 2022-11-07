iPhone 13 can be grabbed for under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart, but there is a catch

iPhone 13 is now a year old but it still looks relevant. And that's because the iPhone 14, launched this year, isn't a big upgrade, more or less like the iPhone 13. Be it in terms of camera, processor, or almost any other department. So, if you are looking to upgrade your old iPhone model, getting the iPhone 13 makes the most sense right now. Also, Apple recently cut the price of the iPhone 13 soon after the launch of the iPhone 14.

Now, the question is – where do you buy the iPhone 13 to get the best deal? Well, this may not be the best time to get the iPhone 13 but to get the best deal available right now, you can head to Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering around Rs 4000 flat discount, which cuts the price of the iPhone model to Rs 65999.

There's no bank offer available right now, but there's an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering Rs 17500 exchange discount on the iPhone 13, which cuts the final price to Rs 48,500. However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone you are exchanging with and the condition of the device. If there are dents or damage, Flipkart will offer a lower exchange value. Notably, exchanging an old iPhone will get you a better exchange value. Or a flagship Samsung phone.

The iPhone 13 was available for the lowest-ever price during Diwali and other recently hosted festival sales. The model was available for as low as Rs 45000 after a flat discount.

So, if you are looking to buy a new iPhone, getting the iPhone 13 makes the most sense. That's because the latest iPhone 14 offers a similar value as the iPhone 13. So much as the iPhone 14 comes with A15 Bionic chipset, it is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro models, on the other hand, come with an A16 Bionic chip and a better camera setup and battery setup.

Officially, the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,990 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage is available at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.