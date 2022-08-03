iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart you should not miss if you have an iPhone 11

With only a month left for iPhone 14 launch, e-commerce platforms are offering huge discounts on the iPhone 13. Flipkart is now offering a discount of Rs 4000 on the iPhone 13, but only if you have an HDFC bank card. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 in exchange for your phone. The e-commerce platform is also providing an additional discount of Rs 2000 on select models. But all this makes sense if you wish to exchange your iPhone 11.

Here is how the iPhone 13 deal works

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 73,999 for the 128GB variant. However, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 4000 on HDFC Bank cards, so if you are an HDFC Bank card holder, you can get the device for Rs 69,999 for the 128GB variant. Now if you have an old phone to exchange, you can get up to Rs 19,000 off on your new device. For instance, if you exchange your old iPhone 11 for an iPhone 13, you will get Rs 18,000. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 2000. So, if you exchange your iPhone 11, you will get Rs 20,000 in return.

This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 49,999. This is a pretty good deal considering iPhone 13 is one of the most powerful devices available in India right now. If you are waiting for the iPhone 14 to launch, you should be mindful of the fact that there would not be any deals or discounts on the iPhone 14. Maybe you can get some discounts during the Republic Day sale but that would not really bring the price down of the iPhone 14. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 70,000 in India.

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

