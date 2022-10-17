iPhone 13 discount offer: where to get the iPhone at cheapest price?

This is indeed the best time to buy the iPhone 13. But the question is -- where should you buy it from?

Before getting into that, it should be noted that Apple recently cut the price of the iPhone 13 officially. Now, the base model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 69,900.

Now, to offer an even more tempting deal, several third-party platforms are offering flat discounts on the iPhone 13 model bringing the price down to the lowest ever.

Platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Unicorn, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and others are selling the iPhone 13, but at varied prices. While the prices in offline stores are mostly fixed, that's not the case with online platforms.

On online platforms, the price of all products fluctuates way too much and similar is the case with the iPhone 13. And these constant fluctuations make it difficult for consumers to plan their purchases.

For instance: during the recent Flipkart festive sale, iPhone 13 price dropped to as low as Rs 47000. But that was only for a few minutes. So, a lot of people who planned to buy an iPhone were left disappointed.

Now, for people who are still hoping to buy the iPhone 13 but are confused about where to buy the phone, here are the deals on the iPhone 13 available out there.

-Flipkart: On the platform, the iPhone 13 is currently selling for a starting price of Rs 66,900 for the 128GB model. Additionally, the platform is offering an exchange offer to bring the price down, but no instant discount.

-Amazon: On this platform, the iPhone 13 128GB model is available at a price of Rs 66900. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders can get an extra Rs 1500 discount, which brings down the price to Rs 65400. An exchange offer is also available.

-Croma: The iPhone 13 is available at the lowest price on Croma right now. The model is selling at a price of Rs 66900. Additionally, HDFC customers can get a Rs 3000 instant discount, which brings the price down to Rs 63900. There's also an exchange offer available.

-Reliance Digital: On the platform, the iPhone 13 is available at Rs 67900. Additionally, it is offering Rs 3500 off on purchases with an HDFC bank credit card. This will bring down the price to Rs 64,400.

-Apple India store: On Apple's official online store, the iPhone 13 is available at the official price of Rs 69,900. Additionally, for the Diwali sale, the company is offering up to Rs 7000 off, which will cut the official price of the iPhone model drastically.

-Unicorn: The iPhone 13 is available at a price of Rs 66405. Additionally, HDFC bank card users can get up to Rs 3000 off, which will make the deal even more tempting.

The iPhone 13 is currently the best iPhone you can buy in India since it offers the power you need at a relatively cheaper price point. In fact, the iPhone 13 is almost the same as the iPhone 14 with just a few upgrades here and there.