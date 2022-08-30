iPhone 13 discounted ahead of iPhone 14 launch, available with around Rs 14,000 flat discount

Apple iPhone 14 launch is just a couple of days away, but if you still want to lay your hands on the iPhone 13, Flipkart is offering an irresistible deal on the smartphone. The iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Flipkart. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can exchange their old phone and get up to Rs 19,000 off on their new phone. Apart from that, HDFC buyers will also get Rs 1000 off on the iPhone 13.

Here is how the deal works

The iPhone 13, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900 for 128GB, is being sold for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is the lowest ever price the iPhone 13 is available for. On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is being sold for 69,900. The Flipkart deal clearly offers more discounts on the smartphone. Apart from a flat Rs 14000 discount, buyers can also get up to Rs 19,000 off on their old phones. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 2000 on select models. The additional discount would be applicable on smartphones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and others. However, the price of your old iPhone largely depends on the condition of the phone as well as the make year.

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.



