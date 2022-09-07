iPhone 13 discounted on Amazon, Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

iPhone 14 is set to launch tonight at Apple's Far Out event. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price on Flipkart and Amazon. The official price of the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 but Amazon and Flipkart are selling the 128GB model at a flat discounted price of Rs 69,999, which is a flat discount of around Rs 10,000. Additionally, there are bank and exchange offers available as well.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are selling the iPhone 13 for a starting price of Rs 69,999. This price is for the 128GB model. The iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage models are also listed with discount prices. Officially, the iPhone 13 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 in India. The 265GB and 512GB storage models come at a price tag of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Now, let's take a closer look at the deals offered by Amazon and Flipkart and find out which one is better.

iPhone 13 discount offer on Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 69,999. This price is for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are also listed at discount prices at Rs 76,900 and Rs 99,990, respectively. Over and above the flat discount of around Rs 10,000, Amazon is offering Rs 12,559 off on exchange. So, if you have an old iPhone model at home, you can better get it exchanged to buy the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 discount offer on Flipkart

On Flipkart too, the iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 69,999. This price is for the base 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are also listed at discount prices at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,999, respectively. This shows that Flipkart is offering better offers here. Now, over and above the flat discount, Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 off to consumers shopping using their HDFC bank card. Flipkart is also offering an exchange value of Rs 17000, an additional Rs 1000 off on IDFC FIRST First Bank credit card EMI transactions, and more.

So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13, this is surely the best time. In fact, if you can wait for one more day, we believe Apple to officially reduce the price of the iPhone 13 series in India and with that, platforms like Amazon and Flipkart may offer the phone at a much lower price.