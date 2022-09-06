iPhone 13 expected to be price under Rs 50,000 during Flipkart and Amazon sale

The iPhone 14 launch is only a day away, but if you don't want to spend a huge amount on the upcoming phone, you can get the iPhone 13 at a fairly discounted rate. That is because the iPhone 13 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 during the upcoming events on Flipkart and Amazon. The e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are all set to host their mega festive sale by the end of this month. While Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is all expected to go live on September 23, the Amazon sale will also take place around the same time.

All eyes are on the iPhone 13 as the e-commerce giants are expected to offer heavy discounts on the iPhone 13. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the price of the iPhone 13 will be down to Rs 53,000 during the Flipkart and Amazon sales. The e-commerce sites are also likely to include bank offers as well as exchange offers. So all the offers clubbed together can bring the price down to Rs 49,000 during the sale. However, the information has not been confirmed by Amazon or Flipkart yet. Now to find out if Amazon and Flipkart are offering heavy discounts on the phone or not, we will have to wait for the sale to go live.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone has been down from Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. However, if you have an HDFC credit card, you can get Rs 2000 off on the device. Apart from that, Flipkart is offering Rs 19,999 in exchange for your old device. But there is no surety that you will get Rs 19,000. The price of your old phone depends on the model and condition of the phone. You are likely to get a better price if you have an old iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.



