​iPhone 13 Face ID will not work if you get its screen replaced from your local shop

If you have an iPhone 13, you should not even think of getting it repaired by your local shop, like ever. The reason I am warning you is Apple's stringent crackdown on unofficial parts and repairs that many people resort to, to avoid huge out-of-warranty repairing costs that Apple charges. In a recent teardown of the iPhone 13, it was found that Apple would disable Face ID on a screen replaced by a third party. That is a big blow to customers who rely on their local mobile repair shop to save money.

In his video, YouTuber Phone Repair Guru revealed that Apple disables the Face ID biometric method when you get the iPhone 13's display replaced, no matter if you have used a genuine or a non-genuine (known as "aftermarket") part. That is not all. Even if you swap an iPhone 13 display with another iPhone 13 display, Apple will immediately disable Face ID. The logic is simple, but to quote Rick Panesar, CEO of iCorrect.co.uk (via Forbes), Apple wants to limit cheap repairs.

Apple does not want you to get your iPhone 13 repaired for cheap, because it is a common practice among iPhone users. Apple's repair costs for out-of-warranty products are usually higher than what your local mobile repair shop would charge. For screen replacement of the iPhone 13, Apple charges between $229 and $329, depending on the model. Meanwhile, local repair shops charge much less comparatively. This means for iPhone 13 owners, getting the screen replaced is going to be a costly affair.

Apple also does not want Chinese parts manufacturers to take the stronghold of the iPhone repair industry. Apple is trying to stop screen replacements using subpar parts and that is why it has put encryption on the original display for Face ID to work. Per YouTuber Marnics, on detecting the removal of the original screen, the IC would disable Face ID on bootup.

Now Panesar believes that Apple's next year's iPhone 14, too, will have encryption of this sort. The iPhone 14 is expected to come with an in-screen Touch ID instead of Face ID, and Apple would not want third-party repairs to work perfectly fine on the iPhone. He even said that this stringent security measure was something Apple was supposed to bring on the iPhone 14. "It's almost like Apple has played its hand too early," said Panesar.