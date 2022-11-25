iPhone 13 gets big discount during Flipkart Black Friday sale

Apple's iPhone 13 has received a big discount at Flipkart's Black Friday sale event and this time around, the offer is not completely based on bank or exchange offers. The e-commerce giant is running a new six-day sale on its platform and is offering decent discounts on several devices. This also includes iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 14. Keep reading to know more about the deals.

During Flipkart Black Friday sale, the iPhone 13 is currently available with a price tag of Rs 62,999 for the 128GB storage model. The flagship phone was previously on sale for Rs 65,999, which means that Flipkart is giving a flat discount of Rs 3,000 to customers. There is also Rs 1,000 off on Axis bank credit and debit cards. The exchange offer is available with up to Rs 17,500. Other e-commerce platforms like Amazon are selling the iPhone 13 with a starting price of Rs 66,900.

While Flipkart is offering the new iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 77,400, it is still available at a pretty high price. Both iPhones are similar, so I would recommend people to buy the older version because the features and design are the same with little to no changes.

Those who can't afford to spend more than Rs 60,000 can consider buying the iPhone 12. The 64GB storage model of this Phone is selling for Rs 48,999 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is on sale for as low as Rs 53,999.

It is important to note that Apple isn't bundling a charger with any of these iPhones, so customers will have to buy one separately. Furthermore, the company has provided support for only 20W fast charging. Apple is selling its charger for Rs 1,900 in India.

The Flipkart Black Friday sale is already live and will continue until November 30. So, people have some time to decide whether they want to buy an iPhone because there are deals on Android phones too. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on Amazon for as low as Rs 52,999 on Amazon.