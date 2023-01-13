iPhone 13 gets big discount on Amazon and Flipkart, but don’t buy it right now

The iPhone 13 is again available with a big discount on Amazon and Flipkart. The flagship has received a discount of Rs 8,901 on the e-commerce websites. The iPhone 13 is currently listed with a starting price of Rs 60,999, and its retail price is Rs 69,900 on the official Apple website. So, customers are getting a big discount on this iPhone, but people should not buy the iPhone 13 right now.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have announced big sale events on their platforms, which will take place on January 15. The members of these platforms will be able to access the Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale a day early, which is basically on January 14. Amazon has promised to offer a massive discount on the iPhone 13 and promoting it as the "biggest deal of the sale."

Flipkart, on the other hand, has announced that it will sell the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at the lowest prices. The e-commerce giant is saying that these 5G phones will be getting the biggest discount during the sale. So, customers are advised to wait for one more day because there are chances that people could buy the latest version of iPhone 14 at a price similar to the iPhone 13 because Flipkart is advertising that the iPhone 14 deal will start from Rs 6X,XXX.

At the moment, the iPhone 14 is listed with a starting price of Rs 73,990 on Flipkart. This price is for the 128GB storage model. The company is already offering it at a discounted rate because the original price of the phone is Rs 79,900. But, people will get it at an even lower price, which is something the company is promising via its sale teasers.

Moreover, if the iPhone 14 series deal is not good, then customers will at least have a better discount on iPhone 13, which Amazon is promising. It is worth noting that both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are the same smartphones with little to no difference. Both the handsets come with the same chipset, battery, display, and basic camera setup are similar. You get the latest software with the older version too. You will find it hard to differentiate both the phone in terms of design too. The biggest difference between both the 5G iPhones is that the new one comes with an emergency satellite feature, but this is not applicable in India. So, this is not a deal breaker.