iPhone 13 gets Rs 12,400 discount in select offline stores, exchange offers may reduce price to Rs 48,500

iPhone 13 is getting a big discount at Imagine Apple Premium Reseller stores. The official retailer is currently offering an instant discount worth Rs 8,400 on iPhone 13's 128GB storage base model coupled with an HDFC bank offer worth Rs 4,000. It means that the iPhone 13 (128GB), which comes with an MRP of Rs 79,999, is up for grabs at Rs 71,500. If customers buy it with their HDFC credit or debit card, the price will effectively come down to Rs 67,500.

However, the store even claims that the phone could be bought for as low as Rs 48,500. This is inclusive of exchange offers, where customers get to trade in their old iPhones. But the value of old phones varies, and it is nearly unthinkable to get an exchange offer worth Rs 19,000. For that, you might need to trade in your iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max in the best condition possible to get the iPhone 13 for such a low price.

India Today Tech reached out to Imagine Apple Premium Reseller to confirm the offer. A company representative said the sale offer is available at offline stores as well as the online store, but for a limited period. If you're planning to get the iPhone 13 from offline stores, you can head to any Imagine store in your city (excluding Maharashtra). To check the nearest offline retailer in your location, head to the Myimaginestore website.

This sale offer will give relief to many customers who want to purchase iPhones from official Apple retailers due to their mistrust of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Customers can choose between colours - blue, green, red, white, midnight, and pink.

Otherwise, Amazon is offering iPhone 13 (128GB) for Rs 69,990. Flipkart is selling the phone's same storage variant for Rs 74,209.