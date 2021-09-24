iPhone 13 goes on sale in India today: Here's your guide to price, cashback, trade-in offers

iPhone 13 finally goes on sale in India starting today, i.e. September 24. Apple is making the new iPhones available in India as part of the first wave countries for the first time. All four models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - will be available online and offline.

If you're wondering whether you should upgrade to the all-new iPhone 13 or not, then this article should help you where we have talked about all existing model users. But, if you're short on time, then anyone and everyone using an iPhone 11 or older device can consider switching to the new iPhone 13 series as they pack enough upgrades under the hood as well as in the design department.

Apple has also introduced trade-in offers where the iPhone 13 will cost much less on the company's online store if you have an old iPhone to exchange.

iPhone 13: Ultimate guide to bank cashback, trade-in offers

Apple tends to offer its new iPhones with some decent cashback offers, and this year is no different. If you're planning to get your hands on the iPhone 13, Apple resellers and online channels are offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards, including EMI transactions. In addition, Ingram Micro and Redington, official distributors, in India are also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 to consumers when they choose to exchange an old smartphone to purchase the new iPhone 13.

For example, if you currently have the iPhone XR 64GB, then you can get the new iPhone 13 at as low as Rs 55,900. Here's how the deal works, the iPhone 13 128GB is available in India at Rs 79,900 and with HDFC Bank cashback offer, it comes down to Rs 73,900. Now, when applying for the exchange offer, it comes down to RS 55,900, including the exchange bonus.

Similarly, if you want to purchase the new iPhone 13 Pro using the exchange offer, then the starting Rs 119,900 base price of the phone can come down to as well as Rs 96,900. How will this deal work? With the HDFC Bank cashback offer, the iPhone Pro price can come down to Rs 114,900 after applying for the Rs 5,000 cashback offer. On top of it, the iPhone XR 64GB exchange offer will get you another Rs 18,000 discount.

The iPhone 13 series is also available with a No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months period. This means that the iPhone 13 can be grabbed at as low as Rs 3,329 per month.

If you plan to buy the new iPhones via the company's online store, then you can get fantastic trade-in offers, though you won't be getting any cashback offer.

To refresh the Indian prices, the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model and goes up to Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model. The iPhone 13 begins at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model and goes up to Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro price in India starts at Rs 119,900 for the 128GB model and goes up to Rs 169,900 for the 1TB model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 129,900 for the 128GB model and goes up to Rs 179,900 for the 1TB model.

It's worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max online shipments are delayed by up to four weeks, which means if you want your hands on the new Pro model, you may have to wait till October last week.