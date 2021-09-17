iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order starts today in India, check offers

Apple's new iPhone 13 series will go on pre-orders starting Friday, i.e. September 17 in India. For the first time, Apple is making its new iPhones available for pre-orders in India within the first week of launch, along with some key markets like the US, Japan, and the UK, among others. All the models will go on sale next week, i.e. September 24.

Apple official distributors Ingram Micro and Redington India have already announced a bunch of cashback offers for interested buyers of the new iPhone 13 series.

The new iPhones will be available to pre-order starting at 5:30 pm IST via the Apple online store, e-commerce websites, and offline channels. In addition, Apple distributors have confirmed that the retail sales and customer delivery will begin starting at 8 am IST, September 24.

Both the distributors have confirmed that customers who pre-order the new iPhone 13 series will be given a time slot to pick their new iPhone from the offline store or even select to deliver the model at home. This is to keep with social distancing norms.

iPhone 13 prices and cashback offers

Apple has launched four new models, and we will start with the iPhone 13 mini. The smallest iPhone 13 model is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in Blue, Midnight, Pink, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

The iPhone 13 Pro price in India starts at Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 129,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 149,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 169,900 for the 1TB storage model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 129,900 for the 128GB storage model, Rs 139,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 159,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs 179,900 for the 1TB model.

Interested buyers can avail of a Rs 6,000 cashback on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with HDFC Bank cards on EMI and non-EMI transactions. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will be available with Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Apple distributors will also offer a No-Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months, starting EMI for iPhone 13 at Rs 3,329 per month. Customers will also be able to take a trade-in offer bonus of Rs 3,000 when exchanging an old smartphone.