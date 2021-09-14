scorecardresearch
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini with A15 chip, Super Retina display, new cinematic mode launched

Apple has launched the all-new iPhone 13 at its California launch event. The new smartphone by Apple comes with a host of improvements over its predecessors, including a larger battery life that iPhone users have long hoped for.

The new iPhone is here. Apple has debuted the iPhone 13 with a host of upgrades and new features at its California streaming event. The new-age iPhone comes with a faster processor, better cameras and yes, a larger battery life than before.

Apple has included most of these improvements on both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini starts retailing at $699 for the base variant that now comes with a 128GB storage, as opposed to the 64GB seen on the iPhone 12 mini. Similarly for iPhone 13, the base variant costs $799.

