iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro launch next week: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

It's almost time for the launch of the new iPhones. Apple has already confirmed its upcoming "California Streaming" event for September 14. While the Cupertino giant hasn't yet detailed the products to be launched during this event. It's quite certain that the iPhone 13 models will arrive during the same event.

The iPhone 13 series has already seen a plethora of leaks, and now another one has appeared detailing the colour and storage options of the upcoming smartphones. According to the leak, iPhone 13 will be available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colours. Whereas the iPhone 13, Pro would ship in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours. Now for the storage, iPhone 13 is tipped to get 64GB, 128GB models. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro could be offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Besides this, the iPhone 13 series is expected to see a few design changes, including the introduction of a trimmed down notch, bigger lenses and a slightly thicker chassis. The smartphones may also sport a 120Hz LTPO display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a bigger battery and more. While that was a brief description of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, we have more to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: Specs and features

--The iPhone 13 is likely to arrive on September 14 during the "California Streaming" event. A fresh leak has appeared to reveal the colour options and storage options of this device ahead of the event. The details were listed on a Ukrainian site, KTC, which was first spotted by 91mobiles. As per the website, iPhone 13 will be available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colour options. Whereas the iPhone 13 Pro would ship in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours. In terms of storage, iPhone 13 is tipped to get 64GB, 128GB models. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro is said to be offered 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

--There have been rumours around the naming of the new iPhone, which some called may unveil as the iPhone 12S, while some stressed that since there are plenty of changes thus, it should be called iPhone 13. We will get to know that on September 14 for sure.

iPhone 13 concept render, Photo: Ian Zelbo

--The leak contradicts a previous report from Wedbush analysts, which claimed that the iPhone 13 lineup would ship with up to 1TB storage options. However, it is in line with TrendForce's report, which mentioned that storage on the upcoming Series would be similar to the current ones.

--As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will follow the same design language as the current version with a few changes here and there. Most important of which is the inclusion of a trimmed down display notch. This will be achieved by placing the infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single module. Additionally, the reduction of the VCSEL chip used in the Face-ID system will play a major role in downsizing the notch.

--Besides this, the standard iPhone 13 will feature a slightly different camera module with diagonally placed lenses. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro is expected to get a larger camera module and bigger sensors.

iPhone 13 Pro concept render, Photo: LeaksApplePro

--The iPhone 13 series is also reported to get a battery upgrade. As per a Chinese source, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will sport a 3095mAh battery. In comparison. The current-gen iPhone 12 and 12 Pro get a 2815mAh battery. While this isn't a massive upgrade, it should offer better battery life when paired with the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. Not a lot of details of chipset details are available yet. However, a report mentioned that it would be manufactured on the same 5nm manufacturing process as the A14 Bionic chipset.

--Moving forward, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could feature a superior 120Hz LTPO panel. In addition, this display is expected to bring always-on display and in-display fingerprint scanning abilities, much like the Android devices.

--Now, talking about one of the most important features of the iPhone, i.e. the cameras. In the camera department, iPhone 13 Pro is suggested to feature a six-element lens up from the five-element lens on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the ultrawide lens on iPhone 13 Pro will get support for autofocus for the first time. In addition to that, the primary camera lens will feature an f/1.5 lens, unlike the f/1.6 on the current models. This will allow for better night shots and bokeh images. Not to miss, the LiDAR sensor and sensor-shift stabilisation feature are coming to all iPhone 13 models.

--The upcoming iPhones will also get a bokeh video feature similar to the iPhone's image bokeh implementation. A Pro-res video mode will be introduced to allow the recording of higher quality footage. Finally, there will also be a new filter mode to improve the photos' colour and appearance.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro launch date and India price

Apple recently announced that their next big event called "California Streaming" will take place on September 14. This is when we are expected to see the upcoming iPhone 13 models. As far as the pricing is concerned, it may remain similar to the current-gen models. For reference, the base models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go Rs 79,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.