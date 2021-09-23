iPhone 13 is 200 per cent faster than Samsung Galaxy S21, A15 scores big in browser benchmarks

The iPhone 13 with A15 Bionic processor inside it is here. So just how fast is it? The early tests indicate that it is crazy fast, particularly when seen against the Android phones. According to a screenshot posted on Twitter, the iPhone 13 with A15 Bionic is almost 3X faster compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21, a high-end Android phone, at least when it comes to web browsing and JavaScript rendering.

In a test called Speedtest 2.0, which can be run through a web browser, the iPhone 13 scores 238 points. In comparison the fastest Android phone in the list scores just 84 points. This phone is the Samsung Galaxy S21 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It is worth noting that in India the Galaxy S21 sold by Samsung is powered by Exynos and not Snapdragon. Usually, the consensus among tech experts and users is that the Exynos is somewhat inferior to the Snapdragon.

The benchmark not only highlights just how fast the iPhone 13 is compared to Samsung's best, it also highlights Apple's lead over the Android phone companies when it comes to raw performance in phones. Year after year Apple's A Series Bionic processors are beating the Exynos and Snapdragons of the Android world.

The problem has only become more acute for phones like the Galaxy S21 because of the chip shortage that has slowed down the development of next-generation chipsets.

In fact, it seems that even Apple has been slowed down by the chip industry problems. Signs are that this year's A15 Bionic is not the sort of generational leap on previous A 14 Bionic that we have seen in the past from Apple. This year the speed gains are more modest, particularly in areas of the processor that deal with general purpose computing.

However, given Apple iPhone's very healthy lead over the performance of Android phones, this blip is unlikely to matter much. That is exactly what the Speedtest 2.0 numbers posted on Twitter show. Despite a modest generational leap over A14 Bionic, the A15 Bionic still makes the iPhone 13 3X or 200 per cent faster than the Galaxy S21.