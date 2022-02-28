iPhone 13 is available at Rs 13,000 off and it is deal worth considering

If you are looking to buy an iPhone, you probably do not need to settle for older models. As it is with Apple products, older iPhone models get big discounts during sales on online shopping websites, but it is a bit difficult to find a good deal on the latest models. The iPhone 13, which launched last year, however, is up for grabs at a big discount. You can get the iPhone 13 for Rs 13,000 less than its original price. Let us talk about how this deal works.

iNvent India, which is one of Apple's premium resellers, has an offer on the iPhone 13, the MRP of which is Rs 79,900. There is a discount of Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 13. The discounted price of the iPhone 13, hence, is Rs 72,900. Since you are unlikely to find such discounts on the iPhone 13, this is the best way to get the iPhone 13 for less price. But the deal does not end here.

You will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 13 if you use specific cards of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and State Bank of India. According to the website of iNvent, you get Rs 6,000 by using credit cards of the aforementioned banks for upfront and no-cost EMI payments. After the cashback, the effective price of the iPhone 13 becomes Rs 66,900, which is one of the lowest prices we have seen on the iPhone 13.

If you do not have a credit card from ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Bank, do not be disappointed. You can use your debit card to get the offer, but there is a catch. You get the cashback only when paying in installments. You can either go for a no-cost EMI option or choose the standard EMI option. Do keep in mind that the second option will attract interest, which you can check with your bank.

The price of Rs 66,900 is surely worth looking at, especially when the iPhone 13 on all other websites is selling at either the original price or with small discounts. For instance, if you buy the iPhone 13 from the Apple online store, you will have to pay the full amount of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage version of the iPhone 13.

Much like the base variant of 128GB, the other two variants of the iPhone 13, 256GB and 512GB, are also available at a discount of Rs 7,000 and with the Rs 6,000 cashback offer. The effective prices of the iPhone 13 256GB after the discount and cashback are Rs 76,900 and Rs 96,900, respectively. The original price of the iPhone 13 256GB is Rs 89,900, while that of the iPhone 13 512GB is Rs 1,09,900.