iPhone 13 is available at Rs 55,900 this Diwali, here is how the deal works

Apple's latest iteration of iPhone the iPhone 13 was launched during the 'California Streaming' event. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad, and the iPad mini. The entry-level iPhone 13 comes with 128GB of storage, or double of what the basic iPhone 12 came with.

The notch cut into its screen is a little smaller, which makes the screen to body ratio even larger. The primary camera is 12 megapixels and it also has a 12 megapixel ultrawide sensor at the back which is now diagonal instead of vertical and is also slightly bigger for improved quality. The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is covered with a Ceramic Shield, but you should nevertheless get a screen protector.

With Diwali just a few days away, Apple seems to be aiming to make your Diwali even more special with its almost Rs. 14,000 discount on the latest iPhone. Apple's official reseller is offering a fantastic deal that brings down the price of Rs iPhone 13 to Rs 55,900 which is an effective price.

The actual launch price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 79,900, however, the reseller is offering HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 coupled with an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000. Further, you can exchange your old iPhone. The value of the iPhone XR 64GB in good condition is Rs 15,000. You can check the value of your smartphone on the company's official reseller website for details. (https://www.indiaistore.com/iphone-13)

Apple's 2021 flagship iPhone 13 is a fantastic smartphone. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the iPhone 13 has a 'robust demand' while supply chain inventory is still lacking. Specifically, the number of former Android users switching to the iPhone is growing in double digits.

The iPhone is powered by Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip and runs on iOS 15. Apple iPhone 13 packs a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets the Cinematic Mode — portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. For connectivity, the phone offers 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.