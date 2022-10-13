iPhone 13 is available for around Rs 42,000 on Flipkart, but conditions apply

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple dropped the price of the iPhone 13 officially. In India, the iPhone 13 starts at a price of Rs 69,900 officially, as mentioned on the Apple India store. But on third-party websites, the iPhone 13 is available at a much cheaper price. For instance, on Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is available for as low as Rs 59,990 after a flat discount. Additionally, there are bank and other offers that make the deal even more tempting.

Flipkart is currently running the Big Diwali sale on its platform and offering a massive discount on products across categories including smartphones and other consumer electronic products. For the sale, the platform has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a 10 per cent instant discount. Additionally, there is also an exchange offer available that makes all deals even more tempting.

Coming to the iPhone 13 now. Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 59,900, which is Rs 10,000 down from the official price. Additionally, SBI card holders can get Rs 1250 off. Then there's Rs 16900 off on an exchange offer. After applying both bank and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart drops to around Rs 42,000. Now, it should be noted that the exchange value totally depends on the condition of the phone you wish to exchange the iPhone 13 with.

Should you buy the iPhone 13 right now? Answer – of course. You should totally get the iPhone. Besides some tweaks, the iPhone 14 offers more or less the same features and specs as the iPhone 13 but comes with a higher price. So, this makes the iPhone 13 at the discounted price tag great to consider. Notably, the iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 and offers features like – a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 16, dual cameras on the rear, wide notch, and more. Apple claims that it has optimized the battery and performance of the iPhone 14 when compared to the iPhone 13.

