iPhone 13 is available for Rs 52,900 but only for select buyers

iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price on various e-commerce platforms including iStore India, Amazon, Flipkart, among others. If you are wondering which website provides the best offer on the iPhone 13, it is Apple's authorised reseller India, iStore.

On the platform, the iPhone 13 is available for as low as Rs 52,900 but the price is inclusive of the bank offer and other discounts. It should be noted that the bank offer is available only for HDFC bank card holders. In addition, if you own an old iPhone model, exchanging that will bring down the price of the iPhone 13.

Officially, the iPhone 13 is available for a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model. The other two models including the 256GB and 512GB storage come at a price of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

The iStore is offering a flat Rs 5,000 discount on the iPhone 13 models, which brings down the starting price of the phone to Rs 74,900. While the price of the 256GB and 512GB models drops to Rs 84,900 and Rs 1,04,900, respectively.

iStore and Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer additional Rs 4,000 instant off that cuts the price further. The offer is available for both HDFC bank credit as well as debit card users. After the bank offer, the iPhone 13 price of the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB comes down to Rs 70,900, Rs 80,900 and Rs 1,00,900, respectively.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs 18,000 exchange value if you exchange your old iPhone for the new iPhone. For instance, if you have a iPhone XR in good condition (no cracks or dents), iStore is giving away Rs 18,000 exchange value. This will further bring down the price of the iPhone 13 128GB, 256GB and 512GB to Rs 52,900, Rs 62,900 and Rs 82,900, respectively.

One should note that the exchange value totally depends on the condition of the old phone that one is planning to exchange. Also, most platforms offer the best exchange value on iPhone models when compared to phones from Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, or any other.

