iPhone 13 is available with Rs 21,600 discount on Amazon today, but there's a catch

If you have been waiting to upgrade your old iPhone or Android device to the latest generation iPhone model for a really long time, this is the best time to do so. The iPhone 13 is available at a mouth-watering price on the Amazon India website today. Notably, the offer is said to be available for a limited period and only a handful of people can grab the deal.

The discount offer is available for all three models of the iPhone 13, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. These iPhone models are available at a massive discount price of Rs 21,600. Let's take a detailed look at the deal.

iPhone 13 discount offer

Amazon India is offering a Rs 6,000 instant discount to customers making a purchase with their State Bank of India (SBI) credit card, ICICI bank credit and debit card, and Amazon Pay ICIC credit card, Kotak Bank cards. The bank offer brings down the price of the iPhone 13 base model to Rs 67,990 from Rs 73,900.

The iPhone 13 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The other two versions of the smartphone with 256GB and 512GB come at a price of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. These prices are as per the Apple online store.

iPhone 13 exchange offer details

To get an extra discount, you can exchange your old smartphone for a brand new iPhone 13. Amazon is offering up to Rs 15,600 exchange value, but the final exchange price will depend on the condition of your phone. For instance, if your phone's screen is cracked or the camera module is damaged, the exchange value that Amazon will offer will be less. There are chances that you can get the maximum exchange value of Rs 15600 if you exchange an old iPhone or a flagship Samsung mobile.

To exchange your old device on Amazon, you will need to add the brand and model name followed by the IMEI number. The website will then ask for details related to the condition of the device and then show the final exchange value.

iPhone 13 price in India after discount

The bank and exchange offer clubbed together will bring down the price of the iPhone 13 by Rs 21,600. On applying the discount offers, the price of the 128GB model will drop to Rs 52,390 while the 256GB and 512GB variants can be grabbed at Rs 60,390 and Rs 83,300, respectively. The offer is applicable for all five colour options (PRODUCT) RED, Midnight, Pink, Blue, and Starlight. The newly launched Green colour option is currently available for pre-orders in the country.