iPhone 13 is going out for cheap ahead of iPhone 14 launch but is it worth buying now

Apple is only a couple of days away from its next generation iPhone series the iPhone 14. While the unofficial details about the iPhone 14 series have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the final details will only be revealed once Apple makes the phones official in the market. Interestingly, as we approach the iPhone 14 launch day, the retail stores as well as the e-commerce websites are offering huge discounts on the existing iPhone 13 series to attract the buyers. The deals on the iPhone 13 are compelling buyers to ask a tricky question Should we buy the iPhone 13 or wait for the iPhone 14?

Things you should keep in mind before buying iPhone 14

There are a couple of things that are completely subjective as far as the iPhone 14 is concerned. The first thing that you should consider is your budget. Considering the iPhone 14 series will be the newest in the line-up, it will come with upgraded specifications, an advanced chipset and some tweaks are expected in the design language too. So all these upgrades put together would cost you a lot of money. No iPhone comes cheap, so the iPhone 14 won't either.



As per reports, the iPhone 14 is expected to carry the same price tag as the iPhone 13, which is Rs 79,900. However, if you are eyeing the pro variants, you may have to shell out a lot of money. If budget is not a constraint for you, you should wait for the iPhone 14, no matter how juicy a deal you get on the iPhone 13. You may exchange your old phone and get some discounts on the iPhone 14. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an A16 bionic chipset, which will undoubtedly be the most powerful chipset available in a smartphone. Currently, the A15 chipset is touted as the most powerful processor.



Another factor that you should know before spending on the iPhone 14 is that there will be no offers or deals on the iPhone 14 for at least three or four months after it is launched. You may have to wait for the Amazon or Flipkart festive sales to get some discounts on the newest iPhone 14 series.



The iPhone 14 may get noticeable upgrades in terms of processor, camera or charging technology, but the design language is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 12. That said, Apple may move the notch but that's the only major change you can expect. The Cupertino-giant will stick to its tried and tested design language.

Should you consider buying the iPhone 13 then?

For now, we are completely oblivious to the price of the iPhone 14 series, but we are well aware of all the deals and discounts that are available on the iPhone 13. The phone which was launched for Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 65,900 on Flipkart. Buyers can further bring the price down by selling their old phone and getting up to Rs 19,000 in return. Similarly, Amazon and Croma are also selling the device at discounted rates.



iPhone 13 is still the most powerful device you can own right now. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi.



In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.



If you have an old iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, you can even get the iPhone 13 for around Rs 50,000, which is very good value for a powerful phone like the iPhone 13.