iPhone 13 is likely to remain out of stock at your local shop until February, here is why

iPhone 13 may be getting mixed reviews, but the feedback it is getting from customers has mostly been positive. There is a huge demand for the iPhone 13 models, in turn, but Apple is struggling to fulfill that. The global shortage of components has forced Apple to delay production and supply of the iPhone 13, which is why all the four models are mostly out of stock at nearly every retailer. And this out-of-stock situation may continue until February, if a new report is to go by.

DigiTimes has reported that the supply of iPhone 13 models will remain limited through this quarter and into the next, which means till February. That would mean that there will be a limited stock of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at offline retailers. The problem is big, especially for customers who are awaiting the new iPhone because they want to upgrade from a really old device, such as the iPhone X or the iPhone 8. We recently spoke to some major Apple Resellers in the NCR, only to find out that they have run out of iPhone 13 stock and that customers leave their stores disappointed mostly.

The shortage of global components has been there for quite some time, impacting many industries, including the automotive industry. The smartphone and components industry was not left untouched, but the impact is not as severe. Still, major smartphone companies have had to delay the launches and market releases of their smartphones. Apple has been managing to stay afloat amid the crisis, thanks to its own-designed line of chipsets and a great buying power that lets it negotiate priority with supply chains. Apple's partner TSMC has an entire production chain dedicated to the manufacturing of the iPhone processor. But that is just a few components of many.

Apple, or rather its supply partner, has not been able to manage enough units of what Apple calls the "legacy nodes". They are important industry-standard chips that go into the display drivers. The delay in their manufacturing and procurement has stunted the cogwheel of production and delays are inevitable at the moment. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the component shortage has had a bigger impact than the company had expected. The supply problems cost Apple around $6 billion last quarter, according to the company's earnings report.

But things are expected to improve in or after February. DigiTimes said that suppliers are beginning to increase production so the shortage that is impacting the iPhone supply on the market will be minimised. February is when the report predicts assemblers will be able to meet terminal demand, which refers to the situation where supply and demand are balanced.

iPhone 13 is hard to find right now. Even if you manage to book one, the shipping dates are longer than usual. So, your local shop is unlikely to help you with this problem.