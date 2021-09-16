iPhone 13 is most expensive in Brazil, India and other countries, cheapest in the US

Apple has just introduced the new iPhone 13 and people across the globe are now waiting to get their hands on it soon. As things stand, buyers in some regions of the world will have to pay much more for the new iPhones than their prices in other regions. In some cases, this hike can be almost double of what the new iPhones cost in Apple's home country.

A comparative list of the prices of the new iPhones in various countries has now come up. Unsurprisingly, the list shows that the U.S. is the cheapest place to purchase any model of the iPhone 13 series. However, you may not want to buy an iPhone in countries like Brazil.

This is because some iPhone variants retail at their maximum price in Brazil. The trend has been seen across several models of iPhones over the years. The high prices of iPhones in the country arise from high taxes and bad currency, as reported by 9to5mac. It notes that even though the price of the iPhone 13 in Brazil is almost double than that in some other countries, the new iPhones are about $100 cheaper than last years' iPhones within the country.

The price list for iPhone 13 across countries has been generated by Nukeni and takes into account the sales prices, including taxes as indicated by the Apple website. The list reveals that trumping even Brazil in some cases, Turkey has the most expensive price point for iPhone 13 models.

The base variant of the iPhone 13 mini with 128GB storage, for instance, retails in the US for $729. The same device sells in Turkey for $1,301.56. That is a difference of about $572, almost the price of the device itself. Such a difference in prices exists across categories.

Another example shows a price point of $829 for the iPhone 13 (128GB) in the US. The same iPhone retails for $1,446.57 in Brazil. A $999 price for the iPhone 13 Pro in the US translates to a $1,893.24 deal in Turkey. The flagship model - iPhone 13 Pro Max sells for $1,099 in the US but goes up to $2,129.91 in Turkey.

A common list of names can be seen on both the top and the bottom strata. Countries like the United States, Hong Kong, Japan and Canada have the iPhone 13 on sale at the lowest rates. Meanwhile, other countries including Brazil, Turkey, Sweden and even India have the highest prices for iPhones.

The iPhone 13 mini prices in India start at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 13 start at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 119,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 129,900.

In India, the latest iPhones are also expensive because they are imported items and the government levies heavy duty on them. One post went viral on social media on Wednesday highlighting that how Apple would be paying almost Rs 40,000 duty on the iPhone 13 Pro, which in the US has the listed price of $999 before taxes. This means out of Rs 119,900 that Apple is charging for the iPhone 13 in India, almost Rs 40,000 are taxes it pays on the phone. Currently, Apple is making iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone 11 in India and their prices are relatively rational.