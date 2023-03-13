iPhone 13 is selling under Rs 60,000 on Flipkart after Rs 10,000 flat discount: worth it?

iPhone 13 was unveiled in 2021. Now, even though it is 2 years old, it makes total sense to buy the iPhone 13. This is because the latest iPhone 14 offers almost the same set of specifications and also the design as the iPhone 13 and costs a lot more. So, if you are looking to buy a new iPhone right now, the iPhone 13 makes a lot more sense right now. If you are indeed looking to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is surely the right time.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhones are selling at a discounted price, including the latest iPhone 14 as well as the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale.

iPhone 13 on discount

The iPhone 13 is currently selling for a discounted price of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, there are few bank offers and up to Rs 20,000 exchange offers available, which will further cut the price of the iPhone model. Currently, on Flipkart, the iPhone 13 128GB is available at a price of Rs 59999. The other two models – 256GB and 512GB storage are available at a discounted price of Rs 69999 and Rs 89999, respectively. As for the official price, the iPhone 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900, as listed on the Apple India website. Now, this means that Flipkart is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on all variants of the iPhone 13.

Now, for the discounted price, the iPhone 13 is a tempting deal and should not be missed if you have been waiting to buy the smartphone for a long time. The smartphone offers the same design and almost the same set of specifications as the iPhone 14. As far as the offerings are concerned, the iPhone 13 includes a wide notch and a 6.1-inch liquid retina display. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset just like the iPhone 14 and also includes the same set of the camera system as the successor.

Now, if you think iPhone 13 is quite old, Flipkart is offering a discount on the iPhone 14 as well. The iPhone 14 is available for as low as Rs 65,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. Now that is around Rs 14,000 discount and the best ever deal you will find on iPhone 14 anywhere. The iPhone 14 Plus is also available at a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.