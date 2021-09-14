iPhone 13 launch today and here is everything we expect Apple to announce at California Streaming event

The big day is here. Apple's California streaming event is scheduled for later today, and we expect a bunch of Apple products to be showcased globally. Notably, Tuesday's launch is the first of the two fall events said to be planned, where the second fall hardware event could likely focus on the iPad and MacBook Pro launch. For Tuesday, Apple's focus could be on the highlight products - iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and revamped AirPods.

The California streaming event is said to bring back Apple's typical September launch timeline for new iPhones, which got disrupted last year because of the pandemic. However, we can expect a good amount of focus to be put into the Apple Watch Series 7, likely to bring some new health-related features.

For the iPhone 13 series, which is likely the name of the new iPhone 2021 models, we can expect minor design changes with more focus on under the hood, like a new Bionic chipset, improved night mode, and some new features. The camera upgrade has been talked about a lot, and we will try to break it down for you in a bit.

Another product that can be showcased today could be the new-generation AirPods, which has been waiting for a redesign for years now. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to see some major design overhaul focusing on battery life.

iPhone 13: What to expect

Starting with the design, the iPhone 13 is likely to look a lot similar to the iPhone 12 in terms of design. Major changes are expected around the display notch, which is said to be smaller than the one we have seen on the iPhone 12 series and which has been almost identical ever since the iPhone X launch. Same as the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 is said to come in four sizes - 5.4-inch screen on the iPhone 13 mini model, 6.1-inch on the regular iPhone 13, another 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro model, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is expected to bring some new colour options, like Bronze and Graphite Grey. Coming to the cameras, the iPhone 13 series is likely to pack some impressive camera features like ultra-wide-angle lens support, wider aperture for better low-light shots. A Bloomberg report claimed that the iPhone 13 Pro model would get high-quality video features, which could be called ProRes, and a new video form of the Portrait mode. The biggest change rumoured for the iPhone 13 series is said to be around the camera upgrades, which is said to be consistent across the entire new iPhone models. In terms of display, the iPhone 13 series is likely to sport LTPO or short for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display for variable refresh rate. Several reports have hinted towards a dedicated astrophotography mode on new iPhone models, and the invite teases that feature to some extent.

Apple Watch Series 7: What to expect

Compared to the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to pack more visual changes, including an all-new flat-edged screen. Several reports have hinted that Apple would ditch the round-edged Apple Watch design for a flat-edged display that could be more aligned to an iPhone 12-like design. Another massive change expected for this year's Apple Watch Series 7 is around the size of the smartwatch. The new Apple Watch Series 7 will likely come in 41mm and 45mm, up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes. Other changes expected include new watch faces. Some reports have hinted that Apple Watch Series 7 may come with the same set of health features as the Apple Watch Series 6. Some reports claimed that the new smartwatch from Apple could be delayed, but a recent Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company has fixed manufacturing issues, and we could indeed see the Apple Watch Series 7 shipping starting later this month.

New AirPods: What to expect

Apple is expected to refresh its entry-level AirPods with a design that may take design inspiration from the more premium AirPods Pro. Some more changes expected include a shorter stem and support for wireless charging. The new AirPods is said to be a major refresh for Apple's first TWS that made its debut in 2016.

Apart from iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and new AirPods, Apple could reveal a timeline for its next set of software releases for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and more. Some reports have already hinted that Apple may hold another fall event to showcase new iPads and the all-new MacBook Pro, but we will keep our fingers crossed.