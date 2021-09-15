iPhone 13 launched: Key specs, features, India price and all that you need to know

Apple is done with the "California Streaming" event, and the brand new iPhone 13 is official. The smartphone comes in a similar-looking design to the current-gen model, apart from a few changes, including a trimmed-down notch that's 20 per cent smaller, diagonally placed camera sensors and a few new colour options to choose from.

On the inside, there's the new A15 Bionic chipset which is still a 6-core CPU based on a 5nm manufacturing process. This new chipset is claimed to be 50 per cent faster than its competition. In addition, Apple has included a new 512GB model to the iPhone 13. Also, the battery life is said to be better on the new iPhone with 1.5 hours of extra juice than the current model.

iPhone 13 is getting a new 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. While the other one is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens 120-degree field of view. Interestingly, the sensor-shift stabilisation feature is also available on iPhone 13. While that was a brief introduction to the brand new iPhone 13, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 13: Key specifications and features

--The highly awaited iPhone 13 is here. While it isn't a completely revamped device, it gets a few important upgrades. First things first, the iPhone 13 looks almost identical to its predecessor. But it gets a downsized notch that is 20 per cent smaller providing more space at the top of the display. Additionally, the device has a diagonal lens placement and new colour options, including Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product RED.

--The iPhone 13 measures 146.7x71.5x7.65 mm and weighs and measures 173 grams. It gets Ceramic shield protection on the front and IP68 dust and water resistance. The iPhone 13 flaunts a 6.1 OLED panel with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 PPI. This display is HDR, and Display P3 certified with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

iPhone 13

--Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset powers this device. It is based on the same 5nm manufacturing and has a 6-core CPU. The SoC has two performance and four efficiency cores which a 16-core Neural Engine further accompanies. Apple claims its new chipset is 50 per cent faster than the current competition. Further, the device has an improved battery with 1.5 hrs of additional battery life than the iPhone 12. A bigger battery, power-efficient A15 chipset and few software upgrades have allowed for battery improvement on the current model, Apple mentioned.

--The most significant hardware improvement comes in terms of cameras. The smartphone sports a new 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.6 aperture, which is 47 per cent larger than the previous gen. Now, this should allow it to capture more light and get better low light results. There's another 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view.

iPhone 13 gets a new 12-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/1.6 aperture

--Moving further, iPhone 13 gets a sensor-shift stabilisation feature that was earlier limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It also comes with a new "Cinematic mode" that allows for rack focus effect. This effect shifts focus in real-time from one subject to another when people enter the frame or move away. Also, you can lock focus on one subject. The iPhone 13 cameras are now capable of shooting 4K 60fps HDR videos with Dolby Vision support.

--In another interesting move, Apple has brought a dual e-sim feature on iPhone 13. The brand is also claiming better 5G speeds with increased band support.

iPhone 13 India price

The base variant of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is made available for Rs 79,990. Whereas the 256GB and 512GB models go for 89,900 and 1,09,900 in India. Pre-orders for iPhone 13 will begin in India and multiple other regions starting September 17. However, retail availability will start on September 24. The iPhone 13 will be available for pre-orders in India starting this Friday and will go on sale from September 24.