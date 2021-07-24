iPhone 13 likely to come with 25W fast charging support

Apple is rumoured to launch iPhone 13 in September. Apple is yet to make an official announcement about its next iPhone series but the specifications and the early renders of the upcoming phone are already doing the rounds. The latest reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will come with 25W fast charging. It would be a step up over the current iPhone 12, which supports fast charging at up to 20W.

According to a Chinese website called MyDrivers, the iPhone 13 will come with 25W fast charging support. The iPhone 13 is expected to be able to charge with up to 25W if connected to a compatible power adapter.

In 2019, Apple sold an 18W USB-C adapter with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, in 2020, Apple introduced a slightly more powerful adapter with a 20W USB-Type C adapter.

If the report by the Chinese website is anything to go by, Apple will upgrade its USB Type-C to provide fast charging experience to the users.

A report by 9to5Mac suggests that an upgrade from 20W to 25W would not make a huge difference because there are faster chargers in the market. All of Apple's competitors have faster chargers than the iPhone's.

"The fast charging head currently on sale on Apple's official website is 20W, and the charging speed is minimal compared to the previous 18W fast charging head. Although Apple has increased the charging power to 25W this time, the charging speed should not change much. It should be noted that the new generation of fast charging source adapters still needs to be purchased separately by users, and Apple's "environmental protection" strategy may be implemented to the end," the report stated.

Apple this year is rumoured to launch as many as four models under the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini. The phones are said to feature the same boxy design as the iPhone 12 series. There can be minute changes in how the cameras are placed in the camera island especially for the iPhone 13, which is expected to arrive with two camera sensors.

Previously, reports had suggested that the pro models will feature LTPO panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate whereas the other two will come with 60Hz. The iPhone 13 model is also tipped to feature faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The phones are expected to be powered by the newer Apple A15 bionic chipset, which is based on a 5nm manufacturing process similar to the A14 Bionic.