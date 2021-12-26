iPhone 13, Mac Mini M1, AirPods and other Apple products get big discounts, all details here

Apple is known for its premium product offerings as well as clutter-free user interface and operating systems. However, the latest Apple products can be quite expensive putting them out of reach for most of us.

If you have been planning to buy the latest Apple products at a discount, now might be the best time. Prominent stores like Vijay Sales and myimagine store are offering some great deals and discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, and more.

Vijay Sales is currently hosting its Apple Days sale and is offering attractive discounts on several Apple products. The sale is live and will last until December 31 on the company's website and physical stores.

Imagine stories that run physical stores in all major cities and have an online store that is also selling various Apple products at discount till December 31. Below you can find information regarding all the deals.

iPhone Deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,24,400 on Vijay Sales. Holders of HDFC bank cards are eligible for an extra discount of Rs. 6000.

The iPhone 13 is available at Rs 75,900 on Vijay Sales, down from its original price of Rs. 79,900. HDFC cardholders will get an instant cashback of Rs 6000.

iPhone 13 Mini is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs. 60,400 including the HDFC bank offer.

iPhone 12 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 41,900 from Imagine stores, down from its earlier price of Rs. 65,900. This includes the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange value of Rs. 11,000 for your old smartphone.

Similarly, iPhone 11 can be bought for as low as Rs. 28,500 including the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange value of Rs. 11,000 for your old smartphone.

MacBook Deals

MacBook Air, with an MRP of Rs. 92,900, can currently be purchased for as low as Rs. 57,500 from Imagine store. This includes the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 6,000 and an exchange value of Rs. 15,000 for your old laptop.

The MacBook Air with M1 chip is available for Rs. 83,610 and the M1-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch at Rs 1,10,610 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale.

MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip can be purchased for Rs. 1,71,200 from Vijay Sales including the HDFC Bank Cashback offer.

AirPods Deals

AirPods 3rd Gen can be purchased at the discounted price of Rs 17,300 from Vijay Sales. HDFC Bank cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000.

Apple Watch Deals

The affordable version of the Apple Watch Series SE can be purchased at Rs 25,900 from Vijay Sales. It includes a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available with a cashback of Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank customers. It is available for Rs. 36,100 from Vijay Sales.

Apple Watch Series 7 can be purchased for Rs. 31,900 from Imagine store. The net price includes Rs. 3,000 HDFC Cashback and an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000.

iPad Deals

The iPad 9th Gen can be purchased for Rs. 26,600, down from its original price of Rs. 30,990 from Vijay Sales. It includes the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 3,000.

The iPad Air 4th Gen can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 46,900 from Vijay Sales, down from its earlier price of Rs. 54,900. It includes the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 4,000.

Apple iPad Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs. 63,500 at Vijay Sales, down from its original price of Rs. 71,900. It includes the HDFC bank Cashback of Rs. 4,000.

HomePod mini Deals