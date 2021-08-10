iPhone 13 may feature a new video portrait mode and other camera related enhancements

The iPhone 12 series launch is possibly a few weeks away if we consider the regular September second week launch timeline through the last few years. Now, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple may include some pro-focused camera and video upgrades on the cameras of the iPhone 13 series. Though, we don't know yet what Apple may end up calling its new 2021 iPhone series, as some reports have hinted at an iPhone 12S name as well.

In his latest report, Gurman claims that Apple is likely to focus on three major new camera features and could be the biggest highlight of the new iPhones. Like last year, Apple is again expected to launch four models overall this fall, featuring the mini model with a 5.4-inch display, the regular iPhone 13 with a 6.1-inch display, the Pro model again with a 6.1-inch display, and finally, the Pro Max featuring the massive 6.7-inch display.

Coming back to the camera enhancements said to be part of the new iPhone series. Gurman says in the report that the new iPhones will sport a video version of Portrait mode that makes camera enthusiasts drool with the quality. The second big camera upgrade is said to be a higher-quality video recording format. He says that high-quality video could be touted as ProRes by Apple. Lastly, the company is also expected to include a new filter-like tool to enhance the look and colours of images. The report cites people familiar with the matter, and this means there's no guarantee that we might finally see these camera upgrades on the iPhone 13 line-up.

While some argue that Apple has been behind in terms of adding or upgrading its camera system compared to some of the Android rivals that now sport 108-megapixel sensors. The Cupertino-based company seems to be moving steadily with its camera upgrades and not rushing with features that Apple users may not like. Out of three camera features said to be coming to the new iPhones, the enhanced photo filter feature could come in handy while clicking photos for platforms like Instagram.

Apart from the tipped new camera features, Apple is likely to reduce the size of the display notch, which could mean that the iPhone line-up would see a slight visual change from the front panel since iPhone X. Compared to previous years, the rumours and leaks have hinted at new iPhones coming with modest changes with no major overhaul of design or hardware related features. We expect the A15 Bionic to debut with the new iPhone series this year.

Like Apple's Spring and WWDC events, the September event is likely to be an all-virtual event this year. While Apple's September launch timeline has been something that most tech enthusiasts could relate to, last year was a different year altogether because of the pandemic that pushed the iPhone 12 series launch to October.