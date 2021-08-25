iPhone 13 mini launch soon: Specs, features, cameras, India price, and all that we know so far

After multiple leaks, it's almost certain that the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will arrive in the month of September. Like last year we are supposed to see four iPhone 13 models. While Apple is expected to have a major focus on its top-end models, it will be interesting to see the brand's take on the affordable iPhone 13 mini. Considering the fact that the iPhone 12 mini only accounted for 6 per cent of the total iPhone 12 sales, as per reports.

The tech giant could have opted to discontinue the mini model, but that seems unlikely, at least for this year. Most leaks suggest that iPhone 13 mini will be made available next month alongside other models. In addition to that, renders of the smartphone also appeared online. As per which, the device may see a diagonal lens alignment and a trimmed down a notch. There's also a possibility that iPhone 13 mini will get a bigger 2,406mAh cell. While that was a brief description of the upcoming iPhone 13 mini, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 13 mini specs and features

--The current-gen iPhone 12 mini turned out to be a major disappointment for the brand with poor sales numbers. A report from data firm Counterpoint pointed out that the device only accounted for 6 per cent of the total sales. It was pretty surprising considering the fact that iPhone 12 mini came at a lower price and had a small form factor, something that iPhone users would have liked. After these shocking sales numbers, rumours did appear about the cancellation of the iPhone 13 mini. However, that may not be true as several other reports suggest that the smartphone is coming this year.

--A few previous reports revealed the design of the iPhone 13 mini. The smartphone is expected to feature diagonal camera lenses and a smaller notch. Apart from these suggested changes, the rest of the design appeared to be similar to the current model. To achieve a smaller notch on the upcoming model, Apple may place the infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single module. Furthermore, a report from Digitimes states that the die size of the VSCEL chip used in the Face-ID system will shrink by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

iPhone 13 mini prototype

--In another report, DigiTimes claims that iPhone 13 might get a battery upgrade without needing a bigger chassis. As per the publication, upcoming iPhones will make use of integrated passive devices (IPDs) for peripheral iPhone chips. These chipsets are reported to be slimmer than their previously used counterparts. Thus leaving more space to put in bigger batteries.

--As per a Chinese source, all the upcoming iPhone 13 models will get a battery upgrade. The iPhone 13 mini is tipped to get a bigger 2,406mAh battery up from the 2227mAh cell on the current-gen iPhone 12 mini. While this isn't a massive upgrade, it should offer better battery life when paired with the A15 Bionic chipset. This upcoming chipset is supposed to be based on a 5nm manufacturing process.

--Many rumours also suggest that iPhone 13 may feature a 120Hz LTPO panel, but that could be limited to the Pro models. Additionally, we had also heard about the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner with Touch-ID. While Apple has tested the tech, it won't make it to the upcoming models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.

--Moreover, the iPhone 13 models are expected to get up to 1TB of storage. Although we doubt that the most affordable iPhone 13 mini will get it, the device could see a storage bump up to 512GB. Currently, the storage on iPhone 12 mini is capped to 256GB. So it will be a worthy change if the rumour turns out to be true. Finally, the iPhone 13 mini is supposed to get a LiDAR sensor like all other models. Also, it may feature a larger aperture ultra-wide lens.

iPhone 13 mini launch date

Apple has been pretty static with the launch timeline of new iPhones. However, that cycle was obstructed last year due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints. But that's unlikely to happen with the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. According to analyst Daniel Ives, iPhone 13 may launch in the third week of September. So it's obvious that iPhone 13 mini will arrive during the same event.

iPhone 13 mini India price

Currently, there's little to no information about the pricing of the iPhone 13 mini. However, we are guessing Apple will stick to the same pricing as the current model. For reference, the iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900.