iPhone 13 mini the last mini iPhone you can buy as there may be no iPhone 14 mini next year

iPhone 13 mini is the last "mini" model that Apple launched at its event. There will not be an iPhone 14 mini. That is what the tipster Jon Prosser has reiterated on Twitter, saying, "So if you've been thinking about trying mini, the 13 mini is your last chance." Apple introduced the "mini" models with last year's iPhone 12 and continued them with this year's iPhone 13. But these "mini" iPhones failed to attract customers as much as Apple liked them to do. So Apple discontinuing the small iPhone model makes sense.

Several reports about the sales of the iPhone 12 series have outlined that the iPhone 12 mini was the least successful model in the entire series. Its sales contributed only 6 per cent to the total iPhone sales from last year's model, and that is not a good number. Ideally, Apple would have killed the "mini" model this year, but since the successive iPhones were planned way before the sales numbers arrived, Apple went ahead with an iPhone 14 mini.

Prosser said that he was sure about the development that Apple is pulling the plug on the "mini" models next year. His claim also corroborates what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year. In June, Kuo said that the 2022 iPhone family will not come with a "mini" model. The sole reason behind this prediction was the lacklustre sales of the iPhone 12 mini, while the iPhone 13 mini is yet to get feedback.

The lack of a "mini" model for next year's iPhone 14 will, however, have no impact on the usual series. Kuo said Apple would still launch four iPhone models next year, wherein two of them will be affordable while the other two will be expensive and loaded with exclusive features -- much like how the Pro models are. Next year's iPhone will have a 6.1-inch model and a 6.7-inch model each in the low-end and high-end categories. This means we could see a non-Pro iPhone 14 with a 6.7-inch display.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 mini in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900, which is exactly the same as the launch price of the iPhone 12 mini. The phone is now available for pre-order, while the shipping will start on September 24. The iPhone 13 mini uses the same A15 Bionic processor that the rest of the iPhone 13 series models do. The only big trade-offs are a smaller (5.4-inch) screen, a smaller battery, and two cameras on the back. It will be interesting to see how the market will react to the iPhone 13 mini after it sidelined last year's iPhone 12 mini.