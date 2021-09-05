iPhone 13 naming seen on leaked MagSafe case boxes

A video purportedly showing silicone cases for Apple's soon to be announced iPhone 13 Pro Max has been shared on Twitter by a user called PinkDon (via Majin Bu), claiming to offer a look at the new MagSafe accessories that are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13 later this month.

There have been reports about whether the next iPhone would be called iPhone 13 or iPhone 12s. The new leak again brings emphasis on iPhone 13 naming. In the video first spotted by 9to5Mac tons of black silicone Apple MagSafe boxes wrapped in plastic can be seen organised for distribution. No other colours or materials such as leather are seen in the video.

Apple is expected to refresh its MagSafe case collection with new colours with the launch of this year's iPhones, as they have done in the past.

However, there is no way to prove that these cases are genuine official Apple accessories, the boxes can be fake as well so we suggest our readers take this info with a pinch of salt.

Apple is expected to launch the new 2021 flagship iPhone in a week or two, so it will not be surprising to see more leaks like this pop up over the next couple of days.

In related news, Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 13 Mini as part of its iPhone 13 lineup later this month. Reports suggest the iPhone 13 Mini could be Apple's last pint-sized flagship iPhone, following disappointing sales of the iPhone 12 Mini.

An April research note from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors also suggested that Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup would lack a sequel to the Mini.

Apple reportedly is planning to focus its budget smartphone efforts on the iPhone SE. A new iPhone SE 3 model with 5G support, the same chip that is expected to power the iPhone 13, and a 4.7-inch LCD screen could arrive in the first half of 2022.