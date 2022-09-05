iPhone 13 on Amazon and Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch, who's offering better deals?

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 14 series on September 7, and its current flagship, the iPhone 13 series, is available with a big discount on Flipkart. The phone is also available with an off on Amazon, though Flipkart is offering better deals, at least at this point. Currently, the base 128GB model of the iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 69,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Coupled with some sale and bank deals, customers can lower the price a bit further.



On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is available with up to Rs 14,900 exchange offer. There are no other bank deals on Amazon at this point, but the platform could offer loads of options during the Great Indian Festival Shopping festival, which is expected to begin later this month.



On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is available with an exchange deal as well. Apart from that, the platform is offering Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI transactions. The iPhone 13 could see a further price drop on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale -- expected to begin on September 23.



Customers must remember that they don't get the exchange value as advertised by e-commerce platforms. For instance, if the website highlights an exchange value of up to Rs 14,000, chances are that you would only get up to Rs 10,000 -- that too depends on the brand and condition of the smartphone. Apple iPhones typically have a higher exchange value.



When we tried exchanging our old iPhone 7 on Flipkart, the platform offered the best value of Rs 8,450. Moreover, customers can track the prices of a product by downloading Chrome extensions like Price Tracker.



Both platforms are offering the iPhone 13 in loads of colour options. The iPhone 13 still remains one of the most attractive smartphones on the market. It comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and dual 12-megapixel cameras. On the front, there's another 12-megapixel selfie camera. The iPhone 13 still includes a lightning port for charging and the box does not include a charger. Other key features include Face ID, 5G, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and a glass back.