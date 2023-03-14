iPhone 13 or iPhone 14? Both available on discount, but which one should you buy?

Flipkart is giving big discounts on iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 14 as part of its ongoing Big Saving Days Sale. The discounted price of the iPhone 14, 128 GB variant, purple colour, is Rs 65,999, while the discounted price for the 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 is Rs 59,999. With such impressive discounts, this might be the perfect time to get your hands on the iPhone.

If you are thinking to buy an iPhone for the first time, or are planning to upgrade to either iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, read on as we tell you which phone you should buy.

The iPhone 13 comes in four models- iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. On the other hand, Apple decided to discontinue the iPhone Mini version of the phone owing to their low sales and launched iPhone 14 in 2022 with four variants- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In this article, I will majorly be focusing on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 standard models and which one is worth buying in India amidst raining discounts.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14: Differences

Talking about the differences between the two phones, there are slight variations between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 has a slightly enhanced processor since it has an extra GPU core in its A15 Bionic chip. While this doesn't affect the day-to-day working of the phone, differences might be felt while performing tasks that require high graphic performance. Strong emphasis on the word 'might' here. The all-new A16 Bionic chip stands exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 14 camera also offers certain improvements in terms of low-light photography due to the addition of the Photonic Engine in its rear camera. However, photography in optimum light conditions remains the same with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Coming to the front camera, both phones rely on 12 megapixel cameras. The key difference between the two is that the iPhone 14 has a ƒ/1.9 aperture as compared to iPhone 13's ƒ/2.2 aperture, this helps the new phone with letting in more light. The iPhone 14 also flaunts the auto-focus feature in its front camera for the first time.

Hence, the iPhone 14 captures better pictures in low-light conditions. But in daylight, there are hardly any differences that can be felt in the pictures captured from the two phones.

Apple claims that the battery life of the iPhone 14 is more than that of the iPhone 13 with Audio Playback of 80 hours, video playback (streaming) time of up to 16 hours and video playback of 20 hours. The iPhone 13 offers 75 hours of battery life, video playback (streaming) of 15 hours and video playback of up to 19 hours. Needless to say, there is not a very vast difference between the batteries of two phones.

One exclusive difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is that the latter offers two safety features. The iPhone 14 offers crash detection and satellite connectivity for emergency services without a WiFi connection. Even though we all hope that we won't ever need these features, they're nice to have nevertheless.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14: Similarities

The similarities outnumber the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Both phones have the same display specifications with identical resolution, screen brightness and colour. The design of the two phones is exactly the same and it isn't possible to tell them apart when kept side by side. Both iPhone 13 and 14 offer 5G connectivity and are powered by the A15 bionic chipset, with the iPhone 14 offering an extra GPU slot. Finally, except for the US, you can insert your physical SIM as well as opt for an e-SIM in both phones.

Which one should you go for?

So, should you buy the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14? If you are opting for an iPhone for the first time and have some extra money to spare, go for the iPhone 14 by all means for its camera enhancements and safety features. The phone is available at its lowest ever price right now and it is a good deal. However, if your budget is under Rs 60,000 and you don't necessarily need the enhanced features of the iPhone 14, consider buying the iPhone 13 as you get an almost identical phone, at a lower price.