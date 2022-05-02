iPhone 13 price drops to Rs 53,900 with this deal but should you take it?

It has been a few months since Apple launched the iPhone 13 series in India. The vanilla iPhone 13, which is likely the most popular model among the four launched in India, is priced at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. The device, however, is available for a lower price on Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 13 128GB model for Rs 74,900. The price is surely a few thousand lower than the official launch price. Club the card offer and you will get a 5 per cent discount. Alternatively, you can also exchange your old smartphone to get a discount of up to Rs 16,000 for the iPhone 13. Those who own an iPhone 12 and want the latest iPhone 13 can trade in the device to get a Rs 16,000 discount. On top of this, HDFC Bank cardholders can claim an additional Rs 5,000 off, bringing the price down to Rs 53,900. The question here should be: should you take this deal?

The short answer here is a big NO! The iPhone 13 does come with a few upgrades over the iPhone 12. You get a bigger battery, a smaller notch and a few new colours. But is a smaller notch or a slightly bigger battery or even a faster processor enough reason for you to exchange your older iPhone 12 for only Rs 16,000?

Despite being nearly a couple of years old, the iPhone 12 still offers great value for money and performance. It has the same 6.1-inch OLED display found on the iPhone 13. There is no ProMotion but the notch is 20 per cent smaller on the iPhone 13.

Yes, the iPhone 13 has a faster A15 Bionic chip. However, the A14 Bionic on the iPhone 12 is no slouch and can still offer smooth performance for years to come. The battery life difference between the two models is not as much either. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 offers up to 17 hours of video playback whereas the iPhone 13 offers up to 19 hours of video playback. However, in the real world, the difference would not be as much as Apple's battery life claims are lab tested in a controlled environment.

You might want features like Photographic Styles and Cinematic Mode, which are exclusive to the iPhone 13 series. In that case, consider selling the iPhone 12 on some other platform that offers a far better exchange value compared to Flipkart, which is giving you a mere Rs 16,000 discount.