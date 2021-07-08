iPhone 13 Pro case on an iPhone 12 Pro shows a huge size difference in camera module

The camera upgrade on the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) series is one of the most awaited features of the upcoming iPhone lineup. Camera improvements aside, it has been hinted as bigger in size than the one seen on the iPhone 12 series. A new image shows exactly how much.

The image shows an iPhone 12 Pro inside a cover allegedly made for the iPhone 13 Pro. One look, and you can clearly see the huge margin that the cover leaves for the bigger camera module on the upcoming iteration of the iPhone.

It has been speculated time and again that the camera module on the iPhone 13 series has been increased in size. On the Pro models, this is likely to bring an improvement over the fixed-focus lens used at present. To increase the versatility of the cameras, Apple will be bringing better ultra-wide capabilities, complete with autofocus, on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Other than this, all the iPhone models have been suggested to come with sensor-shift stabilization this time. The camera system hence is a bit more complicated and larger in size.

The new image shared on Weibo, as spotted by MacRumors, is probably our best look at this size difference for now. If the claims of Weibo user ''UnclePanPan'' are true, the iPhone 13 Pro indeed has a much larger camera module than its iPhone 12 counterpart.

Note that the image was first shared with the claim that the device in the frame was the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the protective case was meant for iPhone 13 Pro Max. Twitter user DuanRui points out that the image, in fact, depicts the Pro and not the Pro Max models.

MacRumors spots another Weibo account that allegedly shows a case designed for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The report states that the size increase in the camera module is less than what is seen on the Pro models.

Some might say that the recent image shows too big of a difference for the camera module size increase. That might be true, as many such protective cases introduced before the phone's launch do not depict the actual dimensions and are instead, based on assumptions. So take the image with a pinch of salt, if you will.