iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max shipping dates delayed up to October 30, all you need to know

Apple started pre-orders for their latest iPhone 13 series smartphones which include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Friday (September 17) at 5:30 PM ahead of deliveries and in-store pickups beginning next week on September 24.

However, Apple has now quietly pushed shipping dates for the Pro and Pro Max models in select markets including India. Apple's India online store now shows shipping dates for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to next month, specifically October 25 to 30.

Interestingly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, will be available with deliveries scheduled for September 24-27, which is the usual timeline.

The first iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are slated to arrive at shoppers on Friday, September 24. Some orders placed now, however, will arrive later than September 24. In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro 1TB version is almost sold out.

The all-new iPhone 13 series features a wide notch, an IP68 rating, a metal-glass body, and a Face ID biometric system. The mini variant sports a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro get a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the latter. The Pro Max model bears a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED panel.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear.

Both the Pro models get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner.

The newly launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. The mentioned prices are for the base 128GB storage model. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.